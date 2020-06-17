Dr. Radhika Vayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Radhika Vayani, MD
Dr. Radhika Vayani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Vayani works at
Dr. Vayani's Office Locations
Be Well Primary Care Medicine Pllc3800 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 210, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (682) 593-6660
Keller/Fort Worth3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 170, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 725-7880
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Alliance
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Vayani patient for about 4 years now. Taylor, one of Dr. Vayani's front desk receptionist, has always been so helpful and cheerful. Taylor took the time to remember my name, so every time I come in to get my twice a week allergy shots; she always greet me with a smile. I hope Dr. Vayani don't loss her as an employee. Very valuable to the office for sure. Thank you Taylor for always being so helpful and caring. --Ann N. (patient)
About Dr. Radhika Vayani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396068870
Education & Certifications
- Plaza Medical Center - Ft. Worth
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vayani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vayani accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vayani works at
Dr. Vayani speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Vayani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.