Overview

Dr. Radman Mostaghim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Mostaghim works at ATA O MOSHYEDI MD in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Peptic Ulcer and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.