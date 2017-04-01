Overview of Dr. Radmila Kazanegra, MD

Dr. Radmila Kazanegra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Medicine University Of Belgrade.



Dr. Kazanegra works at Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

