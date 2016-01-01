Dr. Radmila Runic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radmila Runic, MD
Dr. Radmila Runic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade.
Dr. Runic's Office Locations
Redlands Community Hospital350 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952521544
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- University of Belgrade
Dr. Runic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Runic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runic, there are benefits to both methods.