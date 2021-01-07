See All Interventional Cardiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.8 (20)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD

Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Kiesz works at San Antonio Endovascular Heart Institute in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kiesz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Rhythm Institute of South Texas
    18615 Tuscany Stone Ste 170, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 272-0098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kiesz?

    Jan 07, 2021
    Dr. Kiesz is the best Endovascular Cardiologist in the country, not just San Antonio. I moved away from San Antonio in 2012 but I return to see Dr. Kiesz because there is no one else I trust more than him. I have and will recommend him to other people.
    Virginia Minchew — Jan 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kiesz to family and friends

    Dr. Kiesz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kiesz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD.

    About Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710924675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiesz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiesz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiesz works at San Antonio Endovascular Heart Institute in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kiesz’s profile.

    Dr. Kiesz has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiesz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiesz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiesz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiesz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiesz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.