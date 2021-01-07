Dr. Kiesz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD
Overview of Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD
Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Kiesz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kiesz's Office Locations
-
1
Heart and Rhythm Institute of South Texas18615 Tuscany Stone Ste 170, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 272-0098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiesz?
Dr. Kiesz is the best Endovascular Cardiologist in the country, not just San Antonio. I moved away from San Antonio in 2012 but I return to see Dr. Kiesz because there is no one else I trust more than him. I have and will recommend him to other people.
About Dr. Radoslaw Kiesz, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710924675
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiesz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiesz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiesz works at
Dr. Kiesz has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiesz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiesz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiesz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiesz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiesz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.