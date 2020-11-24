See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Radu Ciubuc, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Radu Ciubuc, MD

Dr. Radu Ciubuc, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Ciubuc works at Alzheimer and Senior Health Clinic of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ciubuc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alzheimer and Senior Health Clinic of El Paso
    1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 351-1116
  2. 2
    Alzheimers and Senior Care Clinic of El Paso
    1810 Murchison Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 217-2163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 24, 2020
    Very knowledgeable physician, knows what he is doing, gives you the time needed in each appointment and maybe some rational is not comprehended by his patients but he is the physician and when orders are followed the prognosis is positive and correct diagnosis. Best physician experience as well with his staff and nurse practitioner Mrs.shannon Kelsey. Very highly recommended physician and staff.
    Alan E. Salazar — Nov 24, 2020
    About Dr. Radu Ciubuc, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Hebrew, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568477321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Laguardia Hospital-Cornell Univerisity
    Internship
    • La Guardia Hospital-Cornell University
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radu Ciubuc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciubuc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciubuc has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciubuc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciubuc works at Alzheimer and Senior Health Clinic of El Paso in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ciubuc’s profile.

    Dr. Ciubuc has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciubuc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ciubuc speaks French, German, Hebrew, Romanian and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciubuc. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciubuc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciubuc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciubuc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

