Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD
Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp|St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp
Dr. Sulica works at
Dr. Sulica's Office Locations
-
1
Sean Parker Institute for the Voice240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sulica?
Dr. Sulica is a truly dedicated physician. Courteous, thorough, thoughtful, he always has the patient first in his mind. He is expert in his field, listens to you very carefully, and will think outside the box to find a solution that works for you both medically and personally. Every time I meet with him I am struck by his unwavering attention to detail and his concern for me. In addition to being among the best physicians in the world, Dr. Sulica is always helping other young Dr's learn and grow. He often invites a younger Dr. in the room to observe or assist. This does not happen at the patient's expense, but adds to the already top care provided by Dr. Sulica. The respect that these other Dr's have for Dr. Sulica is evident as they observe him. I just can't say enough good things about Dr. Sulica. You will consider yourself lucky if you have the good fortune to meet him.
About Dr. Lucian Sulica, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French, Romanian and Spanish
- 1750365441
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp|St Lukes Roosevetl Hospital|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp|St Lukes-Roosevetl Hosp
- Dartmouth College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sulica has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sulica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sulica works at
Dr. Sulica has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sulica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sulica speaks French, Romanian and Spanish.
337 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.