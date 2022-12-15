Dr. Aranas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rae Aranas, MD
Dr. Rae Aranas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Aranas' Office Locations
Primary Pain Consultants LLC380 Foothill Rd, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 864-7725
Millburn Office235 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (908) 864-7725
Westfield Office222 NORTH AVE W, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 864-7725
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listens. Cleary explains plan of action. Have had several ablation procedures. Outcomes were as expected. So glad that I found this Doctor!
About Dr. Rae Aranas, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861580367
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Forest Park Hospital (St Louis MO)
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
