Overview

Dr. Rae Ringenberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Ringenberg works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine at Apoka in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.