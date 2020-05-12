Dr. Rae Teramoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teramoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rae Teramoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rae Teramoto, MD
Dr. Rae Teramoto, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Teramoto's Office Locations
Central Medical Clinic321 N Kuakini St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-8611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best internal medicine doctor I ever met (I met 3 doctors prior her & couldn't trust them). She always listens to our concerns, & at the same time share her opinions & knowledge about different meds and treatments. My father, my husband & I love her so much. We have been with her almost 12 years. We trust her completely because we know she care for her patients.
About Dr. Rae Teramoto, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teramoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teramoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teramoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teramoto has seen patients for Immunization Administration, Overweight and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teramoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Teramoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teramoto.
