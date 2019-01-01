Dr. Raechele Gathers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gathers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raechele Gathers, MD
Overview
Dr. Raechele Gathers, MD is a Dermatologist in Detroit, MI. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Henry Ford Medical Center - Farmington Road6530 Farmington Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 661-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I originally scheduled my 6yo daughter with Dr. Gathers due to her availability. I was concerned when I saw some negative reviews online, however, I kept the appointment anyway. I am so glad I kept the appointment! Dr. Gathers was nothing but kind, warm, professional, and clearly competent. I highly recommend her for all age groups. She was fantastic with my little girl and me. She talked my daughter through the procedure and gave clear instructions for discharge and follow up plan. Thank you!
About Dr. Raechele Gathers, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1285693804
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gathers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gathers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gathers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gathers has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gathers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gathers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gathers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gathers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gathers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.