Dr. Hattab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raed Hattab, MD
Overview of Dr. Raed Hattab, MD
Dr. Raed Hattab, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY.
Dr. Hattab's Office Locations
Citimed Complete Medical Care PC6555 Woodhaven Blvd Fl 2, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 255-6615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raed Hattab, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1497701718
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hattab accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hattab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hattab. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hattab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hattab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hattab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.