Dr. Raed Hattab, MD

Pain Medicine
Overview of Dr. Raed Hattab, MD

Dr. Raed Hattab, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. 

Dr. Hattab works at Citimed Complete Medical Care PC in Rego Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hattab's Office Locations

  1
    Citimed Complete Medical Care PC
    6555 Woodhaven Blvd Fl 2, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 255-6615

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raed Hattab, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497701718
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hattab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hattab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hattab works at Citimed Complete Medical Care PC in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hattab’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hattab. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hattab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hattab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hattab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

