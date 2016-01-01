See All General Surgeons in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Raed Manasrah, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small La Mesa, CA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raed Manasrah, MD

Dr. Raed Manasrah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.

Dr. Manasrah works at Multi-specialty in La Mesa, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Manasrah's Office Locations

    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 644-6750
    Beaver Medical Group
    2 W Fern Ave, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 793-3311
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    8010 Frost St Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2600
    Redlands Community Hospital
    350 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 335-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Redlands Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Incisional Hernia
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lobectomy, Open
Lobular Carconima
Lumpectomy
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Raed Manasrah, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1063739134
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raed Manasrah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manasrah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manasrah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manasrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manasrah has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manasrah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Manasrah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manasrah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manasrah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manasrah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

