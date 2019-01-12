See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Raeka Talati, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raeka Talati, MD

Dr. Raeka Talati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Talati works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Talati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
C-Section
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
C-Section
Maternal Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 12, 2019
    Great pre- and post-partum care. Goes the extra mile for her patients, very approachable. I'm confident in her judgement. I have to pay a little extra to see her because of my insurance, but it's worth it to get a good doc!!
    — Jan 12, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Raeka Talati, MD
    About Dr. Raeka Talati, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821258773
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

