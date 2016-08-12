Overview

Dr. Raeleigh Payanes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Payanes works at Stanislaus Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

