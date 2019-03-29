Dr. Fountain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raetta Fountain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raetta Fountain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Vidant Bertie Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Greenville Office2465 Emerald Pl, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Bertie Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable yet professional. Made colonoscopy bearable.
About Dr. Raetta Fountain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1487643854
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
