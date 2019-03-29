Overview

Dr. Raetta Fountain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Vidant Bertie Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Fountain works at Atlantic Gastroenterology in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.