Overview

Dr. Rafael Amaro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amaro works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX, Austin, TX and Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.