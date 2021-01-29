Dr. Antun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Antun, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Antun, MD
Dr. Rafael Antun, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antun's Office Locations
- 1 7600 S Red Rd Ste 213, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 548-4005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antun?
Excellent doctor, very professional and thorough. He explained all options and possible risk associated with the procedure. Everything went as planned and as he explained. He was very caring and took his time to examine me and related medical records.
About Dr. Rafael Antun, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457309288
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Antun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.