Overview of Dr. Rafael Arredondo, MD

Dr. Rafael Arredondo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arredondo works at Dr. Rafael Arredondo in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.