Dr. Rafael Avila, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Avila, MD
Dr. Rafael Avila, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Avila's Office Locations
Avila Plastic Surgery1022 E Griffin Pkwy Ste 110, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 519-1332
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
First, I was impressed with the professional and friendly staff. They put me at ease right away. Dr Avila was friendly, professional, and answered all of my questions without being condescending. I was extremely pleased with the quality of his work. He had been highly recommended by my dermatologist who said that "he did the prettiest work in the Valley". Even though my procedure was for a basal cell carcinoma, I can tell that there will be minimal scarring, in effect, "pretty work". I plan to see Dr. Avila for cosmetic purposes and am going to recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Rafael Avila, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avila accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avila has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avila speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
