Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azuaje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD
Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Centroccidental Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Azuaje works at
Dr. Azuaje's Office Locations
-
1
Rafael Azuaje MD PA2999 NE 191st St Ste 340, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 397-8236Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azuaje?
I am 71 years old and I underwent surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia, this was my first surgery in my life and I had a certain fear mainly because of my age, I already had an operation and I have an excellent recovery and I must say that I received excellent treatment and attention from Dr. Azuaje and his staff both in the consultation and in the preparation of the surgery and the surgery itself. I highly recommend Dr. Azuaje since he is a professional
About Dr. Rafael Azuaje, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164625943
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- Universidad Centroccidental Venezuela
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azuaje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azuaje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azuaje works at
Dr. Azuaje has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azuaje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azuaje speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Azuaje. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azuaje.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azuaje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azuaje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.