Overview of Dr. Rafael Barrial, MD

Dr. Rafael Barrial, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Barrial works at Rafael Barrial M.D., P.A. in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.