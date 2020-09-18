Dr. Berio-Muniz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafael Berio-Muniz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Berio-Muniz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Refugio County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Cardiology Association13725 Northwest Blvd Ste 180, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 387-1179
Coastal Cardiology Association613 Elizabeth St Ste 402, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 887-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my visit with Dr. Berio-Muniz. His staff was very friendly and kind. The wait in the waiting room was less then a couple of minutes. I was particularly impressed by short time it took me to get an appointment. Dr. Berio-Muniz was very kind and considerate and showed great interest in my total health. He explained the procedure being done and the follow up very well. My visit with him was very reassuring and I felt at ease with the visit.
About Dr. Rafael Berio-Muniz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, German
- 1760403620
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berio-Muniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berio-Muniz speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Berio-Muniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berio-Muniz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berio-Muniz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berio-Muniz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.