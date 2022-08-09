Dr. Rafael Bustamante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bustamante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Bustamante, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Bustamante, MD
Dr. Rafael Bustamante, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Bustamante works at
Dr. Bustamante's Office Locations
HCA Florida Broward Surgical Specialists - Davie7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 100, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 691-3706
HCA Florida Broward Surgical Specialists - Tamarac7421 N University Dr Ste 107, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 953-6886Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Amazing staff!
About Dr. Rafael Bustamante, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164743837
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bustamante has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bustamante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bustamante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bustamante works at
Dr. Bustamante speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustamante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustamante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bustamante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bustamante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.