Overview of Dr. Rafael Bustamante, MD

Dr. Rafael Bustamante, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Bustamante works at HCA Florida Broward Surgical Specialists - Davie in Davie, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.