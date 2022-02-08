Overview of Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD

Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cabrera works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

