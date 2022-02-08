See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (43)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD

Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cabrera works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Cabrera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Specialists of Boca Raton
    951 NW 13th St Ste 4A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 393-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Trust your doctor cares about you, he does. Know that they will take the time to explain the procedure, he does. Feel assured that he is skilled in all various protocols for the results you desire, he does. The office staff are polite, patient, skilled in the ancillary contributions to insure you are attended as needed. I recommend that you owe yourself, at a minimum, to visit and evaluate before you chose another surgeon. You will not be disappointed.
    Eric Nalven — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548278138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center Institute Of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cabrera’s profile.

    Dr. Cabrera has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

