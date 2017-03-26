Overview

Dr. Rafael Cordero, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Loxahatchee, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Implant Dentistry|University of Kentucky / College of Dentistry



Dr. Cordero works at Rafael E Cordero DDS in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.