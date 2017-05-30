See All Gastroenterologists in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Rafael Cortes, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rafael Cortes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Cortes works at St. Augustine Endoscopy Center in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Borland Groover St. Augustine
    40 Groover Loop, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Borland Groover St. Augustine Whetstone
    100 Whetstone Pl # SUIT105, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 829-9557
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Borland Groover
    3 Pine Cone Dr Ste 106, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 829-9557
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Borland Groover St. Augustine Murabella/World Golf Village
    52 Tuscan Way Ste 203, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Pioneer
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 30, 2017
    Very satisfied with Dr. Cortes. He handled my situation very well. I will be sure to ask for him when I go back.
    Donnie Pope in Jacksonville, FL — May 30, 2017
    About Dr. Rafael Cortes, MD

    Gastroenterology
    13 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1770729816
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Miami
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Cortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cortes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cortes has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

