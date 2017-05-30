Overview

Dr. Rafael Cortes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Cortes works at St. Augustine Endoscopy Center in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.