Dr. Rafael De Haro, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafael De Haro, MD

Dr. Rafael De Haro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. De Haro works at Wyoming Springs Pediatrics in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Haro's Office Locations

    Rafael A De Haro MD
    7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 (512) 244-5959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 08, 2020
    We have being seeing Dr. De Haro since my first daughter was born (almost 4 years) and now I just had a new baby that has Down syndrome and Dr De Haro is so good! He called us the entire time that we were at the hospital, he called the doctor at the NICU to have updates about my daughter and we love the way he is. He is sweet, gentle, he makes the appointment personal, unlike a lot doctors that just look at you as a number, he looks you and your family as friends and we love that!
    Claudiane Ressling — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Rafael De Haro, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083727259
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael De Haro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Haro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Haro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Haro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Haro works at Wyoming Springs Pediatrics in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. De Haro’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. De Haro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Haro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Haro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Haro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

