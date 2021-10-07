Overview of Dr. Rafael Deayala, MD

Dr. Rafael Deayala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Deayala works at deAyala OBGYN Associates of Houston, PLLC in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.