Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD

Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Kubanski Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Enukashvili works at Rafael Enukashvili MD in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Enukashvili's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rafael Enukashvili MD
    3663 US Highway 9 Ste 103, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 970-8700
  2. 2
    Rafael Enukashvili,MD
    3310 Us Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 617-2988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    This doctor knows everything! He can relate unsuspected symptoms to my main problems and treat holistically. If you need a doctor and an answer on the question -what is going on- he is the one.
    About Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Georgian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1073554838
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ Hackensack University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Bergen Pins Co Hosp
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Kubanski Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Kubansky Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Enukashvili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enukashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Enukashvili has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Enukashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Enukashvili works at Rafael Enukashvili MD in Old Bridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Enukashvili’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Enukashvili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enukashvili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enukashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enukashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

