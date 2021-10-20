See All Other Doctors in Jeffersonville, IN
Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (45)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine.

Dr. Cruz works at Kentuckiana Integrative Medicine - Dr. Rafael F. Cruz MD in Jeffersonville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentuckiana Integrative Medicine - Dr. Rafael F. Cruz MD
    405 E Court Ave Ste 102, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (930) 200-5253

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Allergic Arthritis
Anxiety
Addiction
Allergic Arthritis
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?

    Oct 20, 2021
    Great doctor, great advice and I will definitely go to him again.
    Roger Frese — Oct 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cruz to family and friends

    Dr. Cruz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cruz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD.

    About Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588620207
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emergency Medicine|St Vincent Mercy Medical Center|St Vincents Hospital Med Center|University Louisville School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz works at Kentuckiana Integrative Medicine - Dr. Rafael F. Cruz MD in Jeffersonville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Cruz’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rafael Cruz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.