Overview

Dr. Rafael Fleites, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Fleites works at Advanced Gastroenterology in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.