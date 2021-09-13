Dr. Rafael Fleites, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Fleites, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Fleites, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Fleites works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Gastroenterology & Surgery Associates8110 County Road 44 Leg A, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 323-1995
-
2
Endosurg Outpatient Center13838 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-0526
-
3
Blue Nile III Inc8100 County Road 44 Leg A, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 323-1995
- 4 26540 Ace Ave Ste 109A, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 326-6518
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleites?
Friendly, professional, knowledgable, thorough
About Dr. Rafael Fleites, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316974744
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleites has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleites accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleites has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleites works at
Dr. Fleites has seen patients for Enteritis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleites on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fleites speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleites. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleites.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleites, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleites appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.