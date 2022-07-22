Dr. Rafael Fonseca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonseca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Fonseca, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Fonseca, MD
Dr. Rafael Fonseca, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Fonseca's Office Locations
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fonseca is one of the best doctors I have ever had. He is professional and yet relatable. He has a great personality and is so knowledgeable about cancer. I trust him with my life (literally). I am blessed to have him as my Oncologist and would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Rafael Fonseca, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonseca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fonseca using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fonseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonseca has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fonseca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonseca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonseca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonseca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonseca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.