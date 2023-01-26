Dr. Rafael Garcia-Ocasio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Ocasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Garcia-Ocasio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
New Life Obstetrics/Gynecology2300 W 84th St Ste 500, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 512-4858
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 512-4858
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
God bless him! Best doctor
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356775530
Dr. Garcia-Ocasio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Ocasio accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Ocasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Ocasio has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Ocasio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Ocasio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Ocasio.
