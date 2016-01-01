See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Rafael Garza Castillon, MD

Thoracic Oncology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafael Garza Castillon, MD

Dr. Rafael Garza Castillon, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Garza Castillon works at Thoracic Oncology at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garza Castillon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thoracic Oncology at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-3800
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste C, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Achalasia
Airway Disorders
Pericardial Disease
Achalasia
Airway Disorders

Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dr. Rafael Garza Castillon, MD

    Specialties
    • Thoracic Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720510597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Garza Castillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza Castillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garza Castillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garza Castillon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza Castillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza Castillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza Castillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

