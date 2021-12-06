Overview of Dr. Rafael Gonzalez-Perez, DPM

Dr. Rafael Gonzalez-Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez-Perez works at Greater Hartford Podiatry in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.