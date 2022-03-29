See All Plastic Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Rafael Gottenger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (46)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rafael Gottenger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Gottenger works at Rafael Gottenger MD in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rafael Gottenger, MD
    7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 205, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 669-0900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Age Spots
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Age Spots

Treatment frequency



Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rafael Gottenger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144215617
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central de Venezuela
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Gottenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottenger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottenger works at Rafael Gottenger MD in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gottenger’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

