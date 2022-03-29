Dr. Rafael Gottenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Gottenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Gottenger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Rafael Gottenger, MD7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 205, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 669-0900Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for taking me as your patient. During these 6 months you have showed me how much you care about your patients. You have my highest recommendation for any new patient Hashem be with you and your staff.
About Dr. Rafael Gottenger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Ohio State University
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gottenger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottenger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottenger works at
Dr. Gottenger speaks German, Hebrew and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottenger.
