Dr. Rafael Guerrero, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rafael Guerrero, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical School at Houston

Dr. Guerrero works at Psychiatric Consultants in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katy Office
    1830 Snake River Rd, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 398-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Delusion
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Hyperactive Behavior Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rafael Guerrero, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386600138
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guerrero works at Psychiatric Consultants in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Guerrero’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

