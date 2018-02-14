Overview of Dr. Rafael Hernandez, MD

Dr. Rafael Hernandez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous Sch Med Cen Am.



Dr. Hernandez works at Eye Consultants & Surgeons of Miami in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.