Dr. Rafael Juarez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Juarez, MD

Dr. Rafael Juarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Juarez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    98 E Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 105, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 564-1858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rafael Juarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467454058
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Juarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Juarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Juarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Juarez has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Juarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

