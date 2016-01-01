Dr. Rafael Juarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Juarez, MD
Dr. Rafael Juarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 98 E Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 105, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 564-1858
- Aetna
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1467454058
Education & Certifications
- LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Juarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juarez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juarez has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Juarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juarez.
