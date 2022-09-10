See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Purcell, OK
Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (186)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Purcell, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College Wisconsin and is affiliated with Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery and Purcell Municipal Hospital.

Dr. Justiz works at Oklahoma Pain Physicians in Purcell, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD
Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD
5.0 (151)
View Profile
Cassie Davis, APRN
Cassie Davis, APRN
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Keley Booth, MD
Dr. Keley Booth, MD
4.5 (77)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Clinics for Rafael Justiz MD
    1500 N Green Ave, Purcell, OK 73080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 657-4800
  2. 2
    Rafael Justiz MD
    13301 N Meridian Ave Bldg 600, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 606-8950
  3. 3
    Rafael Justiz MD
    4117 NW 122nd St Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 463-3380
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
  • Purcell Municipal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 186 ratings
    Patient Ratings (186)
    5 Star
    (157)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Justiz?

    Sep 10, 2022
    He did a great job found the area of nerves causing the pain in my lumbar region. Suggested a spinal pain stimulator to help with a diagnosis of a complex regional pain syndrome. I did the 7-10 day trial and it block about 85-90% of my lumbar pain issues. I have arthritis in my spine faucet syndrome it greatly helped with that sharp pain issue.
    Jason H. — Sep 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Justiz to family and friends

    Dr. Justiz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Justiz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD.

    About Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043226384
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Inernational University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Justiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Justiz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Justiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    186 patients have reviewed Dr. Justiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.