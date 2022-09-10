Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Purcell, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College Wisconsin and is affiliated with Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery and Purcell Municipal Hospital.
Locations
1
Specialty Clinics for Rafael Justiz MD1500 N Green Ave, Purcell, OK 73080 Directions (405) 657-4800
2
Rafael Justiz MD13301 N Meridian Ave Bldg 600, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 606-8950
3
Rafael Justiz MD4117 NW 122nd St Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 463-3380Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
He did a great job found the area of nerves causing the pain in my lumbar region. Suggested a spinal pain stimulator to help with a diagnosis of a complex regional pain syndrome. I did the 7-10 day trial and it block about 85-90% of my lumbar pain issues. I have arthritis in my spine faucet syndrome it greatly helped with that sharp pain issue.
About Dr. Rafael Justiz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043226384
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
- University of South Florida
- Tampa General Hospital
- Medical College Wisconsin
- Florida Inernational University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Justiz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justiz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Justiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Justiz speaks Spanish.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Justiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justiz, there are benefits to both methods.