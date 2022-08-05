See All Podiatric Surgeons in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Rafael Lappost, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rafael Lappost, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lappost works at Lappost Bone & Joint, LLC in Miami Lakes, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cmp Foot & Ankle LLC
    6175 NW 153rd St Ste 212, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 989-4702
  2. 2
    Lappost Bone & Joint, LLC
    1321 NW 14th St Ste 302, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 989-4702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Doctor Lappost fixed my plantar fasciitis. He was very attentive, explained everything very well and gave me a treatment that took care of my problem.
    Jack M — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Rafael Lappost, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104137884
    Education & Certifications

    • Palmetto General Hospital Pmsr/Rra
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Manhattanville College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Lappost, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lappost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lappost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lappost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lappost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lappost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lappost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

