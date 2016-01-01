Dr. Rafael Llanes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Llanes, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Llanes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port St Lucie, FL.
Locations
St. Lucie Family Dental10457 S Us Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 494-5504
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rafael Llanes, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1952927295
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llanes accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Llanes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Llanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llanes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llanes.
