Dr. Rafael Liporaci Lucena, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafael Liporaci Lucena, MD

Dr. Rafael Liporaci Lucena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. 

Dr. Liporaci Lucena works at Vincent A Armenio MD PC in East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liporaci Lucena's Office Locations

    Vincent A Armenio MD PC
    1 Office Pkwy, East Providence, RI 02914 (401) 435-3325
    450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 1, East Providence, RI 02914 (401) 434-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center
  • South County Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Lipid Disorders

Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2019
    Dr. Liporaci is awesome. He is very thorough, and he actually listens to what you have to say! Highly recommended.
    — Mar 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Rafael Liporaci Lucena, MD
    About Dr. Rafael Liporaci Lucena, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1366715633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liporaci Lucena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Liporaci Lucena works at Vincent A Armenio MD PC in East Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Liporaci Lucena's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Liporaci Lucena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liporaci Lucena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liporaci Lucena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liporaci Lucena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.