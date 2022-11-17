Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD
Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Zaragoza|University Of Zaragoza School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Wesley Chapel2329 Crestover 3 Ln # 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Brandon311 Noland Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Tampa4308 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
I'm happy ?? with the attention, interest and care they take in me. Very good staff in the office of Habana Ave. Tampa.
About Dr. Rafael Martinez, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1629144795
Education & Certifications
- University District Hospital|University District Hospital, San Juan University Of Puerto Rico
- Mayaguez Medical Center|Mayaguez Medical Center, University Of Puerto Rico
- University of Zaragoza|University Of Zaragoza School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martinez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
307 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.