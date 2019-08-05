Dr. Rafael Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Medina, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Medina, MD
Dr. Rafael Medina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Medina's Office Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Eye Care3050 Route 50 # 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This entire group is wonderful BUT Dr Medina is my doctor and I would highly rec him to anyone looking for a caring, patient, knowledgeable eye dr. He spent many visits w/me to get to the bottom of my problem and I am now having great results from his care. The staff is caring and wait time is usually minimal. Appointments are also easy to schedule.
About Dr. Rafael Medina, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Erie County Medical Center
- Marshfield Clinic, Wisconsin
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology, Cambridge, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medina speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.