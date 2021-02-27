Dr. Mimbela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Mimbela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rafael Mimbela, MD
Dr. Rafael Mimbela, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.
Dr. Mimbela works at
Dr. Mimbela's Office Locations
Miguel A Petrozzi MD PA4770 N Expressway Ste 102, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 350-0779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Muy buen doctor veamos más que la atención tiene un buen tratamiento y eso es lo más importante
About Dr. Rafael Mimbela, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1730296047
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
