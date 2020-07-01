Dr. Rafael Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Mora, MD
Dr. Rafael Mora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Southwest Florida Urologic Associates507 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 424-2030
Lpg Urology - Fort Myers12651 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 424-2030
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Is Dr. Mora still practicing medicine & what hospitals does he work out of ?
- Urology
- English
- 1760444707
- UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Mora has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.