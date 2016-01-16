See All Urologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Rafael Nunez Nateras, MD

Urology
2.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Call for new patient details
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Nunez Nateras, MD

Dr. Rafael Nunez Nateras, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Nunez Nateras works at Akdhc LLC in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Nunez Nateras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Akdhc LLC
    6001 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 497-5010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Uroflowmetry
Bladder Scan
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Uroflowmetry
Bladder Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nunez Nateras?

    Jan 16, 2016
    Very patient and knowledgable. Spent a long time explaining the mechanism of my illness and the treatment options. His calm demeanor was very reassuring. I am very pleased to have Dr. Nunez-Naruras on my medical team.
    Jeff Rosgen in Henderson, NV — Jan 16, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Rafael Nunez Nateras, MD
    About Dr. Rafael Nunez Nateras, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235573742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nunez Nateras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nunez Nateras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nunez Nateras works at Akdhc LLC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Nunez Nateras’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez Nateras. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez Nateras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez Nateras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez Nateras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.