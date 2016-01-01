Overview of Dr. Rafael Okamoto, MD

Dr. Rafael Okamoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Okamoto works at Guadalupe Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.